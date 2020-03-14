'Heropanti' actor Dev Sharma's next is a family entertainer

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 15:35:55 IST

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Dev Sharma will soon be seen in "Aa Bhi Ja O Piya", a film he describes as a complete family entertainer that talks of family values, bonding and relationships.

"After a long time, I heard a script that had all the elements of a family entertainer, just like Sooraj Barjatya ji makes films. It is all about family values, bonding and relationships, which really pulled my mind to this film. It will give you the message that you shouldn't forget your values no matter how much you succeed in life," said Dev at a promotional event for the musical drama, where he turned up with the film's director Rajesh Harivansh Mishra.

Dev has earlier featured in films like "Yaariyan" (2014), "Heropanti" (2014) and "Muzzafarnagar: The Burning Love" (2017).

Talking about his character in the film, Dev said: "I am a very outgoing and mischievous person in real life, whereas my character Kaushal is a simple guy who believes and follows family values."

He added: "This guy (Kaushal) creates a nursery of bonsai plants in his village. He studies that in Delhi and comes to his village in Jharkhand to open a nursery, so this film teaches you that you should do something for the place where you have grown up. I hope the audience likes the film. Tomorrow, we with launch its poster."

Debutant actress Smriti Kashyap is paired opposite Dev in the film. The music of the film is composed by Ashutosh Singh, and the songs have been recorded in the voices of Sonu Nigam, Palak Muchhal, Rahul Pandey, Deepali Sahay, Keka Ghoshal and Megha Sriram Dalton.

