Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 13 Mar 2020 17:32:27 IST

Our favorite actresses have sported a variety of heels. Most actresses have become style icons for young women in India. There’s a lot of footwear that is comfortable, its high heels that take sensuality and glamorous appeal to another level. We have to admit heels add that zing thing to a woman’s appeal.

Every Human Being loves to have a collection of their favorite things. There are many celebs who have a collection of shoes, clothes, jeans, watches, and gadgets. Actresses love to have a collection of high heels with them.

The actresses are very comfortable in high heels. At various events, we have seen the stylish actresses sporting different kinds of shoes in very unusual but chic styles. From Hina Khan to Sanaya Irani these celebs slay in High Heels.

Check out your favorite celebs below:

Drastic Dhami wearing Neon heels

Hina Khan wearing baby pink heels

Surbhi Chandna wearing black heels.

Sanaya Irani wearing dark green heels.

Rashami Desai wearing golden heels.

Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi wearing white heels.

Mouni Roy wearing silver heels.

Anita Hassanandani wearing red heels.

