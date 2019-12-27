Hilary Duff married to singer and record producer Matthew Koma in an intimate wedding ceremony held in L.A on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram where she shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from her winter wedding last weekend and said that she is "truly sad" the day went by so quickly.

The first image shared by the star reveals Duff in a custom-made dress as she walked down the makeshift aisle in the backyard of her home wearing a custom Jenny Packham design before saying 'I do' to her beau.

She captioned the photo: "The most magical day into night with the one that I love."

Another picture features Duff carrying her year-old daughter Banks wearing a white, puffy dress. "Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her

daddy and bruvvah," she wrote.

She also shared another picture featuring Matthew dressed in a black tuxedo as he waited at the alter with her seven-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie, to whom she was married in 2010 until their breakup in 2016.

In another photo shared on her Instagram, the family appears to take a moment from the nuptials as they posed for a quick snap in the garden moments after the newlyweds said their vows among family and friends.