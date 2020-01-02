Hilary Duff is all praises for husband Matthew Koma

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 05:04:09 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Hilary Duff has penned down a heartfelt post for her husband Matthew Koma as she bid goodbye to 2019.

"Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can't wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/dreams and hard work come true/pay off. Love you all," she wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted unseen images from her nuptials, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The two exchanged vows in December last year in a private ceremony attended by a select guest list that included their children, Luca and Banks.

