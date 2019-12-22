Hilary Duff marries fiance Matthew Koma

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Dec 2019 13:52:08 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Singer-actress Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles house after a seven-month engagement.

"It was a love-fest - a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family," a source told Just Jared of their wedding ceremony on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress' hair stylist Jessica Paster teased a wedding on Instagram the day they said "I do". She posted a bouquet of flowers writing: "Winter solstice...A day of luv."

Duff began dating the songwriter in January 2017, a year after her divorce from Mike Comrie was finalised, two years after separating. She and Comrie have a son named Luca.

Duff and Koma welcomed a daughter, Banks, in October 2018 and announced their engagement in May this year.

