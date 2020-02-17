Himanshu Malhotra: Playing a doctor is educational

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 20:39:14 IST

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) "Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do" actor Himanshu Malhotra finds playing a doctor very educational.

"I love playing a doctor. I think it's fantastic, very educational, it is very interesting and I feel it suits my personality. Also, somewhere down the line, I think I am scientific and analytical, so I also enjoy playing a doctor," he said.

Himanshu's wife and actor Amruta Khanvilkar was recently seen in the film "Malang". Any plans of working with her? "I would love to work with her but I think it's going to be a distant dream because I think she is quite shy acting in front of me at the moment. We love dancing and that is the reason why we did 'Nach Baliye 7', but as of now even I don't know when acting is going to happen or when we will get a project together," he said.

"She feels that she knows me and we have known each other since 16 years, so we know each other in and out. Acting will become slightly difficult and different," he added.

