Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 18 Apr 2020 15:00:15 IST

It needs poise, elegance, and confidence to walk the ramp without any flaw. This platform boost one’s confidence as it appeals to a lot of audience and receives appreciation across the country which eventually leads to self betterment, encouragement and motivation.

Also Read: Dulhan wali Feeling: Alia Bhatt, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs wearing Bridal Kalire

Walking the ramp requires a lot of confidence. Stage fear, emotions, and flats are a few things one must avoid on a ramp as attitude is all that it needs.

From Hina Khan to Sushmita Sen our favorite celes walking the ramp and sizzling in their lehenga outfits like never before. Check out your favorite celebs below and their Lehenga outfits.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pooja Hegde and Aditi Rao Hydari

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karisma Kapoor

Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani and Bipasha Basu

Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri

Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Sushmita Sen

Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Haasan and Alia Bhatt

Sunne Leone, Kriti Kharbanda and Vaani Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu

Disha Patani, Prachi Desai and Elli Avram

Rani Mukerji, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra

Amy Jackson, Rakul Preet and Shraddha Kapoor

Divyanka Tripathi, Gauahar Khan and Helly Shah

Debina Bonnerjee, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Anita Hassanandani

Ishita Dutta, Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan

Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna and Kritika Kamra

Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor

Rashami Desai, Prachi Desai and Radhika Madan

Sargun Mehta, Shivangi Joshi and Sakshi Tanwar

Yuvika Chaudhary, Tanya Sharma and Shrenu Parikh

