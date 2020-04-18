Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga
It needs poise, elegance, and confidence to walk the ramp without any flaw. This platform boost one’s confidence as it appeals to a lot of audience and receives appreciation across the country which eventually leads to self betterment, encouragement and motivation.
Walking the ramp requires a lot of confidence. Stage fear, emotions, and flats are a few things one must avoid on a ramp as attitude is all that it needs.
From Hina Khan to Sushmita Sen our favorite celes walking the ramp and sizzling in their lehenga outfits like never before. Check out your favorite celebs below and their Lehenga outfits.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pooja Hegde and Aditi Rao Hydari
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra
Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karisma Kapoor
Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani and Bipasha Basu
Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri
Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Sushmita Sen
Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Haasan and Alia Bhatt
Sunne Leone, Kriti Kharbanda and Vaani Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday
Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu
Disha Patani, Prachi Desai and Elli Avram
Rani Mukerji, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra
Amy Jackson, Rakul Preet and Shraddha Kapoor
Divyanka Tripathi, Gauahar Khan and Helly Shah
Debina Bonnerjee, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Anita Hassanandani
Ishita Dutta, Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan
Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna and Kritika Kamra
Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor
Rashami Desai, Prachi Desai and Radhika Madan
Sargun Mehta, Shivangi Joshi and Sakshi Tanwar
Yuvika Chaudhary, Tanya Sharma and Shrenu Parikh