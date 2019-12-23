Hina Khan and her love Rocky Jaiswal try a water sport

  1. Home
Hilal Seliya By Hilal Seliya | 23 Dec 2019 15:30:16 IST

Hina Khan is currently having the best time of her life with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. She is currently vacationing with him and enjoying the luxurious life in the Maldives.

The actress has kept her followers updated with her doings in the city of islands. From floating breakfast to flaunting her curves, Hina Khan is surely having an exotic vacation.

She recently tried a water sport that is Scuba Diving. She shared a series of photos on Instagram and captioned, “One of my favourite things to do on this planet.. #ScubaDiving 18 meters down, that’s me in the blue waters, keeping calm and blowing bubbles.. I become a fish in blue waters😬 #WaterBaby #MaldivianBlues #MyFifthDive Thank you @eurodiverskurumba and @kurumba_maldives for this amazing experience.. Gabby (our instructor) @gabrielaenjoyslife you deserve a special mention 🥰 you wer fab👍 #CheersToLife”

She said it was one of her favourite things. It was an awesome experience she had while she was in blue waters. She also posted bikini pictures. We are drooling over her red and green swimsuit pictures.

Check out Hina Khan’s exotic vacation pictures below:

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Hina  Khan and Rocky Jaiswal trying Scuba Diving.

View this post on Instagram

Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky @kurumba_maldives

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan flaunting her curves in a red and green swimsuit.

Hina Khan enjoying her floating breakfast.

