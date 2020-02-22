Hina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

Hina Khan is one of the top actresses and has always been an inspiration to others. Hina Khan aka Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a synonym to power, excellence, courage, fashion, hard work, and fitspiration.

She is one of the Indian television industry's highest-paid actresses. She has done only two serials but instantly she became a household name due to acting skills.

Hina Khan shared a series of photos and captioned, “#TelevisionStarOfTheDecade. As all great journeys go.. mine as well started with one single step. A challenge I took up, more than a decade ago..And ever since I am all about taking up new challenges and my dedication to move forward, pass the prejudices, stereotypes and frowns.Ahead always seems like a good choice to me so thanks @vikaaskalantri for this recognition. Much appreciation!”

She shared this news on her social media platform and a lovely message to her fans and everyone who helped her through her journey.

On the work front, Hina Khan recently appeared in Hacked directed by Vikram Bhatt opposite Rohan Shah and she also made her digital debut with ‘Damaged 2’.

She will also be seen with Kushal Tandon in the upcoming web film titled "Unlock: The Haunted App".

Check out Hina Khan’s Instagram post below: