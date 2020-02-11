Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon to star in 'Unlock: The Haunted App'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 17:45:07 IST

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actors Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon will together be seen in the upcoming web film titled "Unlock: The Haunted App".

The ZEE5 tech horror film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal.

The film's logo, which was unveiled on Tuesday, depicts an App that grants your darkest wishes.

Talking about the logo, Hina said: "Technology is changing so fast and its reach is growing immensely. With 'Unlock - The Haunted App', we will show the dark side of the web which a lot of people are unaware of. I'm glad for this association with ZEE5 and excited about this interesting film."

The film is scheduled for March 13 release on ZEE5.

The film is about Suhani, who realises that she is about to lose the man of her dreams Amar to her flat-mate Riddhi.

Suhani will do anything to make it right, even if it is installing an app off the deep web that grants your darkest wishes.

The film is produced by Krasnaya Corporation LLP and Horse Films LLP.

