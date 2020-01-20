Hina Khan looks hot on the cover page

  1. Home
Hina Khan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 12:00:11 IST

Bollywood actress Hina Khan is currently busy with her upcoming movie 'HACKED'. Hacked is a stalker thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt, starring Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra & Sid Makkar on February 7, 2020 in India.

Produced by Amar Thakkar & Krishna Bhatt, the film is an edgy thriller that promises to keep you at the edge of your seat.

Hina Khan has been giving everyone fitness goals ever since her successful stints on the reality show Bigg Boss 11. Hina dropped the cover on her social media account. She captioned it, Cover girl for @fitlookmagazine ‘s 3rd anniversary issue.

Check out the photo below:

