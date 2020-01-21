Hina Khan's candy floss look is all things cute

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Jan 2020 11:42:25 IST

Bollywood and Television fame actress Hina Khan is going to debut in a Bollywood movie Hacked. Recently, the trailer of his film has been released, which has surprised the audience to a great extent.

Also read: 'HACKED' Dialogues: Hina Khan is trapped in the internet world

In this trailer, people got to see the different style of Hina Khan, as well as the trailer also learned that due to internet, people's lives can also be ruined. After watching the trailer of 'Hacked', fans are not tired of praising Hina Khan's acting. Not only this, but the audience has also liked the new concept of the film.

Hina Khan is very active on her Instagram.Today Hina Khan has put a photo on her Instagram. She looks so beautiful in white turtleneck top and pink palazzo. She rounded her looks with white earring and white high heels.

Check out Hina Khan's candy floss look below:

Hina Khan looks so beautiful

 

Hina Khan looks so stunning in this photo

 

Gorgeous Hina Khan

 

 Hina Khan has become a social sensation as her stunning posts often storm the internet. 

