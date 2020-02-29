Bollywood celebs are making the transport look fancy too. We follow our celebs anywhere we go and also try to imitate them.

Bollywood celebs leaving no stone unturned and are often seen in movies and music videos in a cycle rickshaw.

Also Read: Joote do, Paise lo: 'Paisa' songs from Bollywood

Cycle Rickshaw is the new trend of transport in Bollywood movies and music videos. It is is a small-scale local means of transport. It is mostly used in Bollywood movies and music videos where a heroine is seen on the cycle rickshaw and the hero is chasing the girl. This scene is such a romantic gesture of love and old school romance too.

Check out Bollywood’s movies obsession with Cycle Rickshaw below:

Mouni Roy in upcoming Holi song 'Holi Mein Rangeele'

Hina Khan in Raanjhana song

Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the song 'Aao Milo Chalo' from Jab We Met