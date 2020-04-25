Hina Khan prays for 'protection and healing' on her first Roza

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 21:15:08 IST

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) On Saturday, actress Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her first Roza (fast) during the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramzaan.

Praying for all those who have tested COVID-19 positive, Hina wrote: "Ramadan Kareem Let's make Dua Let's pray for Infected, let's pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis."

Dressed in yellow suit with duppata tied around her head, Hina strikes a peaceful picture while praying.

A while back, Hina took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. She shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked".

