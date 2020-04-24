  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Video: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

Video: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

Video: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 24 Apr 2020 15:38:25 IST

Ever since the nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus, Hina Khan has been sharing TikTok videos everyday.

Hina Khan keeps entertaining her fans amid this lockdown. She has always inspired her fans for her fashion goals or workout with Hina Khan and many more.

Also Read: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan and other celebs take a stepback in time to Switzerland

Hina Khan shared a cute video on Instagram and captioned, “Honey would you put a Bumper sticker on a Bentley?🤣First tiktok on Instagram 😬 @indiatiktok”

She shared the first tiktok video on her Instagram and its cute. She has million followers on her TikTok handle, the TV actor knows how to keep her fans entertained.

In the video, she recreated the dialogue of Kim Kardashian from the ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Ever since the nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus, Hina Khan has been sharing a couple of TikTok videos daily. Apart from some fun videos, she has also posted informative videos where she teaches people how to wear a mask and how to wash hands among more.

On the work front, Hina’s short film Smartphone releases on the Ullu app on April 24. Akshay Oberoi and Kunaal Roy Kapur also play prominent roles in the movie.

Check out the video below in Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue:

Related Topics

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

NewsSonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

Sonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

NewsVijayendra Kumeria: The lockdown has taught me that plans can always be altered

Vijayendra Kumeria: The lockdown has taught me that plans can always be altered

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Good Job' by Alicia Keys

Song Lyrics of 'Good Job' by Alicia Keys

NewsSachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release