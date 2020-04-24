Video: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

Ever since the nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus, Hina Khan has been sharing TikTok videos everyday.

Hina Khan keeps entertaining her fans amid this lockdown. She has always inspired her fans for her fashion goals or workout with Hina Khan and many more.

Hina Khan shared a cute video on Instagram and captioned, “Honey would you put a Bumper sticker on a Bentley?🤣First tiktok on Instagram 😬 @indiatiktok”

She shared the first tiktok video on her Instagram and its cute. She has million followers on her TikTok handle, the TV actor knows how to keep her fans entertained.

In the video, she recreated the dialogue of Kim Kardashian from the ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

On the work front, Hina’s short film Smartphone releases on the Ullu app on April 24. Akshay Oberoi and Kunaal Roy Kapur also play prominent roles in the movie.

Check out the video below in Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue: