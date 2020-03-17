  1. Home
Hina Khan
Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020

After having been the talk of the town last year with a grand poster launch at the International Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan's film Lines, has now won "The Best Feature Film" award at the New York Cinematography Awards. 

From Hina's red carpet looks to the stage discussion on her film, Lines made headlines and has been one of the most talked about films of the year.  After winning the New York Cinematography award, the film has also entered the race for the prestigious Golden Eagle awards which will happen later this year!  

An excited Hina reveals, "Firsts are always special and Lines was the first film I shot with my favourite Rahat Kazmi. Its a project which has given me a character that is very close to my heart!

 I am excited that the film is being appreciated and awarded at festivals and we have been getting tremendous feedback."  Well as we all know Hina is one actress who is known to break all barriers as she juggles between web, films, ramp and of course is known as one of the most iconic fashionistas of our industry!  Here's hoping there's many more come for Hina and Lines!

