Celebrities often give us major vacation goals. Their vacation has always been in exotic locations and we are totally drooling over these vacation pictures of our favourite celebs.

A new trend has emerged in the last couple of years that has been lighting up social media feeds around the world: floating breakfasts.

Just Imagine…Blue waters, warm sunlight and a lazy swim. The aroma of fresh coffee hits home, you open your eyes and see a huge tray of food floating across the water, making its way towards you. These floating breakfasts are served in private villas and hotels in the most exotic locations in the world.

Hina Khan, Sanaya Irani and others enjoying their breakfast in the pool and living their luxurious life.

We have a list of celebs who are seen enjoying floating breakfasts.

Hina Khan

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Kishwer M Rai

Karishma Tanna