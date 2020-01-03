Television babe Hina Khan is riding high on her success and enjoying the attention her fans are giving. Every celebrity shared their new year posts and plans Hina Khan too shared her New Year post with dazzling pictures.

The actor has shared some sizzling and hot pictures of hers in a yellow floor-length gown and we are jealous of her fashion statements.

Hina Khan shared a series of photos on her Instagram and captioned, “Wearing one, to spread #Smile”. She wore a yellow high slit gown. Hina styled her hair with soft curls and accessories to round off her look.

Her smile is so contagious and we are totally drooling over her pictures. She is a ray of sunshine in our lives. Starting her New Year with sunshine vibes and bright future ahead.

On the work front, Hina Khan will soon be seen in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked'. She will also be seen in 'Damaged 2' opposite Adhyayan Suman.

Check out Hina Khan’s dazzling pictures below:

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shines bright in dazzling gown as she welcomes the New Year