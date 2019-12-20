Celebrities and their sexy poses are always talk of the town. We always want to pose like a celebrity. These beauties are flaunting their smooth, flawless back and totally killing hot back poses look.

They have such amazing bodies along with such great acting skills and not to forget that beautiful face with a heart-winning smile.

Every time they make a public appearance with their backless dresses, we fall for their looks more than ever. They have such amazing backs to show off and when they do, it’s hard to resist.

We have a list of actresses below flaunting their sexy back poses:

Hina Khan

Niti Taylor

Krystle Dsouza

Drashti Dhami

Erica Fernandes

Anita Hassanandani

Nia Sharma

Jennifer Winget

Surbhi Chandna.