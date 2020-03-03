  1. Home
Rajkumar Hirani bonds with top Bollywood stars for Gandhi video
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 15:07:23 IST

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has brought together eight leading Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, for a brief video on Mahatma Gandhi.

The black and white video was made by the "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" director to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The over one-minute video begins with a Charkha (spinning wheel), then comes Aamir talking about Gandhi's idea of non-violence. Actress Alia Bhatt reads out the importance of the idea of courage. Salman highlights Gandhi's ideal of service. Actress Kanagana Ranaut focuses on the idea of belief. Actor Ranbir Kapoor speaks on peace.

Actress Sonam Kapoor then says: "A human is made of their thoughts, what he thinks, that's what he becomes."

Shah Rukh then concludes the star-studded video by talking about faith. It closes with'Vande Mataram'.

Conceptualised and directed by Hirani, the video was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

