Hollywood mourns 'Black Mamba' Kobe Bryant's demise

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Hollywood stars are shocked at the sudden demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in an accident. Celebs in Los Angeles took to social media to express their condolences.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California. He was 41.

Hollywood Superstar Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted: "Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same."

Sharing a photo of Bryant on Instagram, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wrote: "Love is forever."

Singer Cher expressed on Twitter: "My heart Goes Out To Kobe's Family,Friends,Fans. It's SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally. Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss.

The world Has Lost a Bright Light."

Talking about Bryant's daughter Gianna, Cher expressed: "They look so much alike. She's a beautiful little girl. The Loss To Their Family is impossible to Comprehend,It's mind numbing.I didn't know them (Except through Gee & Ebar,THEY LOVED HIM SO MUCH)but I Keep Crying. Its Universal Grief."

Expressing her shock at the news, singer Mariah Carey tweeted: "In shock right now. RIP Kobe".

Television personality Elen DeGeneres tweeted: "Like everyone, I'm stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family."

Not just Kobe Bryant and his daughter, the helicopter crash in Calabasas claimed the lives of nine other people including John Altobelli, a longtime baseball coach, Altobelli's wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa.

Sharing a picture of the late basketball legend, Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram: "My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend."

Singer Taylor Swift wrote: "My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can't fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

Actor Ben Affleck tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant's family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba."

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was a fan of the NBA star, shared on Twitter: "Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many. Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can't believe it."

Singer Demi Lovato, who personally knew Bryant, shared on Instagram: "This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will be so missed by so many. You're a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe. *update* I just heard his daughter Gigi was also in the accident and it breaks my heart. This whole family was so sweet and now they're in my prayers heavy. RIP Gigi beautiful girl."

TV personality Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram: "Devastated by the news of losing our precious Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express our sadness. All my deepest love and prayers are with Vanessa and Kobe's family at this time."

Comedian Kevin Hart said "legends never die". He tweeted: "This honestly doesn't make sense....I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man...Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP.... RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families."

Condolences from the world of cinema, music and sports kept pouring in throughout the day.

