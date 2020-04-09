'Homecoming' season 2 teases new mystery starring Janelle Monae

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) After its 2018 debut season starring Julia Roberts, the web series "Homecoming" returns with actress Janelle Monae taking the second season of the show forward, as a new character telling a new mysterious story.

The first official teaser of season two, released by Amazon Prime Video, shows Monae's character waking up in a rowboat in the middle of a lake, calling for help. She has no memory of how she got there or who she is.

The character's "search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative," according to the OTT platform.

The second season finds Stephan James reprising his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realise that there's an even more insidious version of the program underway. Hong Chau will also return as Audrey Temple.

Joining the cast for season two are Oscar-winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company's eccentric founder; and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

The co-showrunners and executive producers are Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who are also the creators of the Gimlet Media podcast upon which the show is based.

All episodes of the second season are directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, who also serves as executive producer. "Homecoming" is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP and executive produced by Julia Roberts through her production company Red Om Films, Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content, and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media.

The second season of "Homecoming" will be out on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.

