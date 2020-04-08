Honey Singh to come up with a bilingual song next

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 19:14:09 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) His new track "Loca" is wowing the fans, and pop star Yo Yo Honey Singh is already all set to come up with his next song. The upcoming number will be a mix of Punjabi and an international language.

"The song I am dropping is going to be a Punjabi and international collaboration....coming soon," Honey Singh posted on social media.

Without revealing details, he asked fans to guess which international language he has used in the track.

Honey Singh gained instant stardom with hits such as "Main sharabi, "Angrezi beat" and "Lungi dance".

He was missing from the limelight around 2016-2017 but he made a stunning comeback with the hits "Dil chori" and "Chhote chhote peg" in the film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

His latest number "Loca" has garnered over 84 million views on YouTube at the last count.

