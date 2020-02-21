Hopkins set to play Mike Tyson's trainer in biopic

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins is stepping into the boxing ring to portray former world champion pugilist Mike Tyson's famed trainer in a new biopic.

Hopkins has been cast as Cus D'Amato in "Cus and Mike", based on author Montieth Illingworth's book "Mike Tyson: Money, Myth, and Betrayal", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The film will explore the relationship between the pair and how D'Amato, who died in 1985, served as a tough father figure for Tyson, shaping him into a boxing great who became the youngest heavyweight title winner in the sport's history at the age of 20.

Filmmaker Nick Cassavetes adapted the story from an original screenplay by Desmond Nakano, and will also direct the project, reports Deadline.

"This is an absolute dream scenario for me. An opportunity to work with Sir Anthony in a movie about two of my all-time heroes, Cus D'Amato and Mike Tyson, the most ferocious (and my favourite) fighter who ever lived? In a story about father figures that disappear too soon? I'm in heaven... It should be one for the ages..." Cassavetes said in a statement.

No actor has yet been finalised for the role of the troubled, young Tyson, who D'Amato discovered in New York at the age of 13 in the 1980s.

Hopkins is the latest actor to be associated with the project about D'Amato - in 2018, Bruce Willis signed on to play the trainer in another movie, which was pegged as the directorial debut for former "Homeland" star Rupert Friend.

Martin Scorsese was also previously reported to be teaming up with Jamie Foxx to make a biopic about D'Amato, who was played onscreen by George C. Scott in the 1995 TV movie "Tyson".

