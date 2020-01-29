Horrified to hear cyber harassment stories, says Hina Khan

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 14:45:50 IST

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan, who is gearing up for the release of a horror drama "Hacked", urges people to be courageous enough to fight their stalkers in real life.

"I was appalled to hear the stories people are telling me. I had been unaware of the nature of these crimes and how rampantly people face it. It has been eye-opening for both Vikram Bhatt and I.

"I am glad that we did this film so that people gather the courage to fight their stalkers. The first step is always learning about crime and talking about it. Some survivors have bravely fought off their perpetrators and I am enamoured by their courage," Hina said.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, "Hacked" explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

The film will release on February 7.

