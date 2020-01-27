  1. Home
Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 14:45:29 IST

The first look of the upcoming romantic horror Haunted hills has come up. The mysterious thriller film depicts the horror with a haunted villa where the suspense is hidden. The woman's face was covered with blood and few hands were tearing her apart. The teaser is quite appealing to present the horrifying look.

Under the banner of RSBS Film's a romantic horror film Haunted hills trailer had been launched at Hotel Sahara, Mumbai on 27th January 2020. The Producer Ravi Kant Dixit, Shashi Kant Dixit, Shailendra Dixit, Banwari Lal Dixit, director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput and the cast of the film Krishna Chaturvedi, Diana Khan, Zuber k Khan, Surendra Pal Singh, Gavie Chahal, Manshi Gupta, Sharan Anandani, Nitin Dixit, Sunny Thakur, and Monica were present at the trailer launch.

The  "A" certified film from the censor is Produced by  Ravi Kant Dixit, Shashi Kant Dixit, Shailendra Dixit, Banwari Lal Dixit. The film is directed and written by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput. The film is starring Krishna Chaturvedi, Diana Khan, Zuber k Khan, Surendra Pal Singh, Gavie Chahal, Manshi Gupta, Sharan Anandani, Nitin Dixit, Sunny Thakur and
Monica.

Music by Gaurav, Sandeep,  Asif Chandwani, lyrics by Sandeep Jaiswal, Vipin Sharma, Rahul Meher and background score by  Asif Chandwani. The executive producer is  Mateen, Merchant, casting director Sameer Chahar and Cinematographer is  Santosh pal.

Azeem pasha is the editor,Raju Ray is the Choreographer and action is given by Shahbuddin Shaikh.  The shooting of the film is completed at various locations at cloud end ( Massurri ), Nainital. The film is set to hit the theatre on 14th February 2020.

The film 'Haunted Hills' revolves around a honeymoon couple. The wife dies accidentally, and her soul remains in a painting that she leaves incomplete.

