  How Ayushmann, Tahira will celebrate daughter's b'day amid lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 15:39:16 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's daughter Varushka turned a year older on Monday, and the doting parents have done up the house for a quarantine house party.

From paper fans to birthday banner, Ayushmann and Tahira metioculusly set up all the decoration with whatever stationary was available at homr.

"We have been doing birthday preparations for the past 10 days. Since there weren't any balloons or streamers available in the market we started making some home-made decorations. There was so much joy in recycling newspapers and painting paper sheets. While I'm making six small cakes, Ayushmann is helping me organise a treasure hunt for the kids, and he is also keeping us entertained with his music. It's going to be the four of us enjoying and playing games. I've also curated a special a video which has birthday wishes from her classmates and our relatives. It's going to be a special one," Tahira said.

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008. They also have a son, Virajveer.

