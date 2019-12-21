  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How Govinda inspires daughter Tina Ahuja

How Govinda inspires daughter Tina Ahuja

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Dec 2019 19:56:05 IST

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Govinda celebrated his 56th birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, his daughter, actress Tina Ahuja, revealed the numerous ways in which Bollywood's dancing wonder inspires her.

"Dad inspires me every day and in every way. It is difficult for me to express how he inspires me. Right from his passion towards his work and his sincerity towards his work, to the way he keeps himself balanced in all kinds of situations in life there are a lot of things about him that inspire me. He is just too sorted in his head and too chilled out. He is so secure as a person and that's what I really like about him," she said.

Tina also shared the veteran star's advice to her. "The best advice he has given me is that just have fun and be honest towards whatever you do. Whether it is a big thing or small, always give your 100 per cent," she recalled.

On birthday celebrations, Tina revealed: "Dad is actually not a gift person at all. The only thing he wants is that we are healthy and exercising, we are working hard and looking good, that's the best gift he feels that we have for him."

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

NewsVarun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

NewsParineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

Parineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

NewsBirthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

Birthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

News'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

FeatureBollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Bollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi