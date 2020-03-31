  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How Miley Cyrus helped Millie Bobby Brown get her accent right

How Miley Cyrus helped Millie Bobby Brown get her accent right

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 15:57:56 IST

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has admitted that she was able to perfect her American accent by watching Miley Cyrus' show "Hannah Montana".

Bobby Brown made the confession when she joined Cyrus via webcam for the singer's latest episode of her Instagram Live series "Bright Minded", reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 16-year-old English actress admitted to Cyrus that the "only way" she was able to master an "American accent was by watching 'Hannah Montana'".

"I am surprised you don't have a country accent," replied Cyrus, who could not help but giggle over Bobby Brown's admission.

"No" said Bobby Brown, who went on to explain that she watched "Hannah Montana" growing up and "was obsessed with it".

The whole talk of the beloved Disney Channel sitcom prompted Bobby Brown to recall a "Hannah Montana" related discovery.

"I was just going through my camera roll recently and I saw a video of me in, like, a cowboy hat and I was learning the (Hoedown Throwdown). Full on knew every single dance move," Bobby Brown said.

The actress was referencing the dance-along track that was featured in the "Hannah Montana" movie that debuted in theaters back in 2009.

She continued: "So I was like obsessed and now, like, thinking back on how obsessed I was...I wanted your job...like, I didn't know how to get your job, but I was like 'I wanna be like Hannah Montana and I don't know how to do it.' And then I realised that it was an actual job and I was like, 'Ah! I want to do that! That sounds fun!'"

Bobby Brown joked: "I didn't even know that you could get money (for acting) and I was just like, 'I'll do it for free'."

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

NewsAnne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

Anne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

NewsLizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

Lizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsEmilia Clarke urges fans to donate for COVID-19 relief

Emilia Clarke urges fans to donate for COVID-19 relief

NewsLove birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivate fans to wear a mask

Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivate fans to wear a mask

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Fashion & LifestyleKarishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?