Hrithik Roshan feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Dec 2019 14:36:42 IST

Actress Deepika Padukone recently had a fan moment when Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan fed her a chocolate cake with his hands.

Earlier this month, Deepika had praised Hrithik for his performance in "War", comparing him to a popular dessert 'death by chocolate'.

"Hrithik in 'War' is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just saying," she had tweeted.

Now a video from celebrity manager Rohini Iyer's house party is doing the rounds on the internet in which Hrithik is seen feeding Deepika chocolate cake.

Deepika even puts the cake tag on her head as Hrithik feeds her first, before taking a bite himself.

This cute gesture of the two actors has left their fans in awe of them.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote: "Can't take off my eyes from them. They are so adorable."

Another one commented: "Please come together in a movie....you will surely make the hottest couple on screen."

According to the reports, the two will be seen romancing in remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film "Satte Pe Satta".

