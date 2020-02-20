  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hrithik gets into Big B mode to talk about his abs

Hrithik gets into Big B mode to talk about his abs

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 20:08:09 IST

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan gave a twist to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue "Main aur meri tanhai" from the hit 1981 film "Silsila" to pen a hilarious tribute to his absent abs.

Hrithik, 46, took to Instagram to share his photo from Daboo Ratnani's new calendar. He is seen showing off his six-pack abs. But going by the caption, it seems like he is not in such a great shape. Giving a twist to Big B's dialogues, he spoke about his missing abs and "mota paet" (fat belly).

He also thanked the celebrity photographer for "this amazing shot".

The calendar also features other Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and Kriti Sanon who have shown their bold avatars.

--IANS

nn/bg

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Valentine's Day in Gokuldham Society may witness Showdown

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Valentine's Day in Gokuldham Society may witness Showdown

NewsMillie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

NewsBTS to drop a new track on social media

BTS to drop a new track on social media

NewsKareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

Kareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

NewsJennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy

Jennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy

NewsMahesh Babu unveils veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Nirmala's statue

Mahesh Babu unveils veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Nirmala's statue

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Valentine's Day in Gokuldham Society may witness Showdown

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Valentine's Day in Gokuldham Society may witness Showdown

NewsMillie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

NewsBTS to drop a new track on social media

BTS to drop a new track on social media