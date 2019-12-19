Hrithik, Priyanka condemn unrest at educational institutions

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) At a time when many Bollywood A-listers are facing flak for their silence over the ongoing nationwide protests following police violence at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have finally chosen to open up on the issue.

Priyanka took to Twitter to express that it is wrong to be violent on those who are raising their voice peacefully.

The actress tweeted: "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise".

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to express that he is deeply saddened by the unrest going on at educational institutions across the country.

He tweeted: "As a parent and a citizen of India , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy."

Commenting on Hrithik's post, politician and TV personality Pritish Nandy replied that there is an increasing concern among the masses regarding how long India will remain a democracy.

He commented: "India is not the world's youngest democracy. And people are increasingly worried about how long we will remain one."

However, even though many top stars in B-Town have started opening up on the matter on social media, many of their messages are diplomatic and politically correct, which doesn't clearly indicate their stand on the issue.

For example, Bhumi Pednekar tweeted: "Violence is not a tool to make our country better. We are a democracy and we have the power to exercise our fundamental rights in a rightful manner. What the students faced has shaken me and my heart goes out to them and I protest the way the situation was handled."

The actress claimed in a separate tweet that instead of protesting in a violent manner, we should keep our faith in democracy alive.

"However, I'm also shocked seeing how the protest turned violent. Let's aim to make our country better through dialogue, debate and dissent and keep our faith in democracy alive."

