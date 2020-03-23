Hrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

The fandom of Hrithik Roshan sees no limits. Everyone, from the industry to other walks of life is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and it is very evident. And, the most recent addition to this long list of celebrity admirers is Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor recently undertook an ask me chat with the fans with a fun banter of questions and answers. When asked what he thinks about Hrithik Roshan, the actor shared that, “Am a big fan”.

It is phenomenal how people from all walks of life take inspiration from Hrithik, which ultimately makes his fanbase unbeatable and unparalleled. Even a lot of Bollywood actresses have had a crush on the actor for his countenance and perfect physique.

At various occasion, when the sports persona were asked about their favourite actor or asked about who was the one actor who they want to see play their character in their biopic, they unanimously have said- Hrithik Roshan. Saurav Ganguly also recently revealed that if a biopic is made on him he would like Hrithik Roshan to play it as he likes him the most. From Adam Gilchrist to Rohit Sharma, Smriti Mandhana and many more- Hrithik is winning hearts as everyone’s favourite.

There is no doubt, Hrithik Roshan has owned 2019 with 'Super 30' and 'WAR'. Hrithik Roshan always strives to become the best version of himself in every film. The actor is also the favourite of everyone from cricketers to fans, in general.