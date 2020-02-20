Talking about inspiration is not easy, "Never give up," are the initial words that hit your mind. Celebrities with inspiring life stories are great to have as role models. One such star is Hrithik Roshan, whose struggles and rise to the level he is at right now gives us a massive inspirational boost.

Hrithik Roshan has suffered several physical injuries but he has never let it get in the way of his ambition and drive and came back stronger than ever. It's difficult to believe that a fan would find inspiration from his role model's life and fight for his own.

Sumit Lekhari is one such fan who owes his life to Hrithik and can't thank him for being his source of inspiration. At a recent event in Udaipur, Sumit expressed that how may years back he was working as labor at a factory where he fell which cracked his backbone.

Same time, Krrish had released and Hrithik's dance moves and action sequences instilled some courage and motivation in him. Sumit took up dancing then and 12 years later has started a dance academy. He owes it all to Hrithik. Sumit took to his social media handle to share a post and the caption read as:

"Bhagwan se Mil Liya Apne Aur kya Chaiye life se kuch nahi ️ @hrithikroshan @hrithikrules_official love you Sir me keh bhi nhi skta Kitna lucky hoon main ️ Apki Wajah se is field me aaya or aapse yeh keh paya bas kafi h mere liye itna just bcoz of you m jo kr rha hu Jo life jee raha hu ️ I love you #hrithikroshan #hrithik #udaipur #dainikbhaskar #show "

His love for the star of the Millenium is not just restricted to this post, he has also written a blog on Hrithik sharing his insights from his journey and justifying, "If he can do it, so can I." Hrithik was overwhelmed on hearing Sumit's journey and said that Sumit motivates him and inspires him.

Last year has been exceptional for Hrithik in terms of work. Delivering power-packed performances in Super 30 and War, Hrithik received accolades and wide appreciation for his characters. War went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 2019, making its way to the 300 crore club.