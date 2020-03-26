Hrithik Roshan: Must ensure safety of fundamental caretakers of society

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 17:12:39 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has stressed that the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of the city and society must be ensured, and has taken an extra step by procuring masks for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Hrithik on Thursday tweeted: "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers."

The "War" star then paid his gratitude to minister Aaditya Thackeray for giving him the opportunity to support the Maharashtra government.

"My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is

our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe," he added.

On the acting front, Hrithik was last seen on screen in "War" along with actor Tiger Shroff.

--IANS

dc/vnc

