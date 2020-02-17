  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hrithik Roshan on one thing he learned from dad Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan on one thing he learned from dad Rakesh Roshan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 21:07:25 IST

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan has opened up about what his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, told him he should keep in mind while working with different directors. The father-son duo has worked together the blockbusters "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", "Koi Mil Gaya", "Krrish" and "Krrish 3" as director and actor.

"People often ask, 'you work with different directors'. My father said that 'you must have four things -- mutual respect, a strong head, courage and tolerance'. My responsibility lies till choosing the director. After that, I have to only listen (to the director)," said Hrithik, who has worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Siddharth Anand among others.

Is there a dream role? "There is no favourite dream role in my life. My favourite is what I do," he replied.

On his "closest character", he said: "My life has two characters each on two ends that are closest -- 'Super 30' and 'Koi Mil Gaya' on one end and 'War' and 'Dhoom 2' at the other end."

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsRobert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

Robert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

NewsFew facts about Sidharth Shukla

Few facts about Sidharth Shukla

NewsKaran Kundrra is all praises to Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani

Karan Kundrra is all praises to Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani

NewsPoster of 'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' Unveiled; Trailer out soon

Poster of 'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' Unveiled; Trailer out soon

NewsCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate their first Valentine's Day together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate their first Valentine's Day together

NewsAngrezi Medium gets a new release date

Angrezi Medium gets a new release date

Movie Review'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

FeatureEkta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

Ekta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

NewsRobert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

Robert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'