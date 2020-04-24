Hrithik Roshan shares 'lockdown tips' for 'mental health'

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Being locked down 24 hours inside our home is sure to have an impact on mental health. To avoid that, Hrithik Roshan has shared some 'lockdown tips' with fans. The Bollywood superstar suggests a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health even as we continue to be confined at home.

In a selfie he shared on Instagram, Hrithik sits in the sun. "Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins..Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips," the actor wrote.

Fans of the actor replied to his post with praises and love, but most of them seemed more interested in gushing about his looks than involving in any serious discussion on mental health.

One fan wrote: "Smoldering handsomeness".

Another fan posted: "Handsome hunk, I can do anything for you!"

Another fan expressed: "I do everything Hrithik Roshan tells me."

Hrithik Roshan has been spending the lockdown with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved in with him, to take care of their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Talking about mental health, Hrithik has recently started learning piano, which he feels is "great for activating both sides of the brain".

