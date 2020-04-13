Hrithik Roshan shares workout video of 70-yr-old Rakesh Roshan

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollwood superstar Hrithik Roshan is a fitness icon for the youth, but it turns out his 70-year-old filmmaker dad Raksh Roshan is no less a health freak.

On Monday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a video of Roshan senior sweating it out all by himself in the gym.

Lauding the septuagenarian filmmaker's enthusiasm and commitment, Hrithik wrote: "Alone. But at it ! @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is providing 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The Bollywood superstar is doing this in association with the NGO Akshaya Patra.

-IANS

abh/vnc