Hrithik Roshan urges citizens to avoid train travel

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 16:38:58 IST

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Hrithik Roshan has appealed to the public to avoid travelling-- especially by train.

Retweeting Ministry of Railways' tweet, Hrithik wrote: "It is seen that many people are still using the train and railway station. I would like to request people not to do this. Don't travel by train right now unless absolutely necessary."

"Do not put yourself and your co-passengers at risk. The government is taking proactive steps. Support them," he further said.

On March 21, the Ministry of Railways shared that it has "found some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky".

