Hrithik's quirky post urging people to stay at home

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 19:54:05 IST

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Hrithik Rsohan's latest post is a hit, but for a change it is not the superstar but his pet dog that is drawing a lot of attention.

Late night on Thursday, Hrithik posted a photo on Instagram where he is seen with his pet dog Zane. WIth the picture, he has given a message asking people to stay at home during the 21-day national lockdown.

"Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy," he wrote.

The dog features in an earlier post too, where Hrithik's two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan can be seen playing with the pet. "Couldn't ask for a better view," the actor wrote.

