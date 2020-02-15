Hugh Hefner's son graduates as US Air Force member

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 12:22:50 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner's son Cooper is officially a member of the US Air Force Reserve.

Cooper, 28, who famously quit his father's Playboy empire to start his own media empire, the Stag and Hefner Media Corporation, had stepped back from the project to serve in the Air Force, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In December 2019, tmz.com unveiled Cooper enlisted in March, and left for basic training at an Air Force boot camp at the end of 2019.

Now, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Cooper has graduated and will depart San Antonio, Texas, on February 14, 2020.

His wife, actress Scarlett Byrne, took to Instagram and said that she was "incredibly proud" of Cooper when he departed for basic training.

Neither Cooper nor Byrne has publicly commented on his graduation.

In 2016, Cooper took over the family business as his father's health deteriorated, bringing back nudity to the iconic men's magazine.

Hefner died in 2017.

--IANS

dc/in

