Hugh Jackman has opened up on his years’ long spat with Ryan Reynolds revealing that it started because of Scarlett Johansson.

The Jackman-Reynolds feud is one of Hollywood's most popular ones. For years, the 'Wolverine' star and the 'Deadpool' actor have been jokingly slamming and trolling each other over social media, in public interviews and many other hilarious ways.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the 51-year-old actor went back to the beginning of their funny feud.

Hugh said, “How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” the actor joked.

He then explained how he started teasing Reynolds, 43, over his last marriage to Scarlett Johansson.The two were married from 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman explained.

Now, the actors take jabs at each other frequently. Recently, Reynolds told Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness to "hang in there" when Jackman celebrated their 24th anniversary.

The actor also joked on how he is planning to avenge Ryan’s latest swipe at him.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” Hugh concluded.