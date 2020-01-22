Hugh Laurie's new sci-fi comedy 'Avenue 5' dissects social order

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 20:25:38 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Hugh Laurie says his sci-fi comedy series "Avenue 5" examines how terrifyingly quick the breakdown process of a social order can be.

Created by Armando Iannucci, "Avenue 5" is set 40 years in the future when travelling the solar system is not a sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multi-billion dollar business.

"I play Captain Ryan Clark, Senior Office onboard Avenue 5 which is this magnificent spaceship. The scale and scope of this show will be unlike anything anyone has seen before. It's also an examination of how terrifyingly quickly social order can break down," Laurie said.

Laurie stars as Ryan Clark, the confident and suave captain of "Avenue 5" - a space cruise ship with luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck and yoga classes. It is currently streaming on Hotstar Premium.

It also stars Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips.

