HUNDRED web series review is here. Streaming on Disney – Hotstar from April 25, the series stars Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru. The web series is directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir & written by Narain, Shah and Abhishek Dubey.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Hundred – Bingo! – The digital debut of our dear Lara Dutta and SAIRAT fame Rinku Rajguru is zing zing zingat. HUNDRED in a way is a quirky marriage of Asian master Akira Kurosawa’s IKURU with Andrei Konchalovsky’s (main director, Albert Magnoli and Peter MacDonald in certain portions ) - TANGO & CASH that works on its character arcs, humour that coins female empowerment with grace.

The Story of HUNDRED

Nethra (Rinku Rajguru) a simple government employee working in the census data department finds herself diagnosed for brain tumor. Nethra has hardly done anything exciting in life, no drinks, sex etc. She goes to office and comes back home to take care of his aged grandfather, father and younger brother. The simple aamchi mulgi from aamchi tumchi sarvanchi Mumbai decides to have a bucket list. Getting drunk is the first escapade and after exploring this act from the list, the sloshed Nethra gets even with a cab driver almost on the verge of killing the man over a minor brawl. ACP Saumya (Lara Dutta) is at the spot. Saumya is facing gender discrimination in her office and home. Saumya sees a spark in her and decides to make her an undercover spy, informer.

Victims of either faith, people or circumstances, both Saumya and Nethra get together to form a badass team. Both represent the two different sides of the same city/world while Saumya is based in Juhu, Nethra belongs to the less privileged background. Nethra has hundred days to live as per the reports and the rest of the eight episode series is how Nethra and Saumya form an awesome twosome and win over the male patriarchy, the prejudice and gain some pride.

HUNDRED web series review

A just a tiny, a small leaf from Asian master Akira Kurosawa’s IKURU (the movie that inspired Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ANAND) and TANGO & CASH the American buddy cop action comedy about two opposites in almost every way forming a team the movie starred Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell. So a bucket list of a person who has 100 days to live forming a team with a female cop who is completely opposite to her in nature, status etc.

Set in Mumbai, the web series written by Narain, Shah, Abhishek Dubey and directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir, packs a punch in its relatable characterizations, identifiable situations, great chemistry between Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru and the amazingly mesmerizing performance by Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru.

Both Lara and Rinku are on a song, the settings, the atmosphere is perfect and the series is a blend of action, drama, adventure and humour. It’s dreamy, realistic, sarcastic and instigating as well. Who is using whom – Is Saumya using Nethra to win over her male chauvinist boss Anshuman (Parmeet Sethi) and her soft husband Pravin (Sudhanshu Pandey) also a police officer? Who are always making sure that Saumya doesn,t get the spotlight and ensure that her effort/hard work gets taken over by her assistant Maule – her boss Anshuman favorite.

While Nethra is dancing to Saumya’s tune and as the time progresses, the once timid introvert Nethra gains wings of confidence and charm. We see Saumya getting better in playing games with her senior male bosses but unknowingly falling under her own trap.

The web series is smartly structured and the writing gives space to every shades/characters. Maddy (Karan Wahi) – Saumya’s boyfriend cum informer has more depth in the role that appears to be single dimensional but actually it digs within the accepted norms of relationships. The boy next door Aniket (Suyash Zunjurke) and the money launderer/racketeer Shantanu (Rajeev Siddhartha) both from different world but are smitten by Nethra. This portion is filmy, surreal, passionate and funny.

Sattu Uncle (Makarand Deshpande) brings the underworld angle.

Karan Wahi is outstanding. Rajeev Siddhartha is good. Suyash Zunjurke is fantastic. Makarand Deshpande leaves his mark. It’s very nice to see Tiku Talsania on screen as Nethra’s colleague after a long time (remember that famous line on television - yeh kya ho raha hai).

Rohini Hattangadi also chips in with good support in a small role.

Minus points

The climax and pre climax is underwhelming. The cliché underworld territory could have been avoided.

Final words

HUNDRED starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru is a marvelously performed and smartly structured female buddy cop series that says cheers to womanhood for a change. Do not miss.

Rating 3.5/5