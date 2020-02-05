  1. Home
  2. News
  3. I'm a fan of Rajshri Productions since childhood: Abhinav Choudhary

I'm a fan of Rajshri Productions since childhood: Abhinav Choudhary

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 17:01:49 IST

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) TV actor Abhinav Choudhary feels lucky to be part of Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions' show "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao".

"It's an opportunity that I got to be part of one of the biggest production house. I have grown up watching movies produced by them and mostly the thought of being an actor is result of watching those movies only. I'm a fan of them since childhood," Abhinav said.

He is currently playing the role of a doctor Shubham Joshi in Star Plus' show "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao". He has earlier featured in the show "Paramavatar Shri Krishna"

"Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao" also stars Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

NewsBillie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

NewsAyushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Ayushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

NewsSalman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

Salman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

NewsSalman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh'

Salman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh'

NewsShannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

Shannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

NewsImtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Imtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and others wearing stylish bathrobes

Jennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and others wearing stylish bathrobes