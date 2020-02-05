I'm a fan of Rajshri Productions since childhood: Abhinav Choudhary

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) TV actor Abhinav Choudhary feels lucky to be part of Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions' show "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao".

"It's an opportunity that I got to be part of one of the biggest production house. I have grown up watching movies produced by them and mostly the thought of being an actor is result of watching those movies only. I'm a fan of them since childhood," Abhinav said.

He is currently playing the role of a doctor Shubham Joshi in Star Plus' show "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao". He has earlier featured in the show "Paramavatar Shri Krishna"

"Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao" also stars Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas.

--IANS

sim/vnc