Sanya Malhotra has an exciting line up of movies in 2020, the actress recently wrapped up shooting for Pagglait which is one of her three releases.

In an interview with a leading daily, when asked about whether she was excited or under pressure regarding her upcoming lineup, Sanya shared, “I’m thrilled and really looking forward to 2020.

Three of my special films are releasing this year — a biopic on a math wizard with Vidya Balan, Pagglait and Anurag Basu’s Ludo, all of which are releasing in a period of three months.”

The actress further adds, “I’m excited and confident that people will love all of them. So, there’s no pressure of any kind.”

Sanya has always accepted the varied roles and now too, she is all set to own this year with her three releases. With her aspirations, talent, and sincerity, she has excelled in every character that comes her way. The fans are looking forward to watching her on the big screen again.

On the work front, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release this year. The actress also is all set for the release of her 'Pagglait' with Guneet Monga & Ekta Kapoor for which she has been shooting for the same in Lucknow.