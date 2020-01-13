  1. Home
  2. News
  3. I'm thrilled and really looking forward to 2020” says Sanya Malhotra

I'm thrilled and really looking forward to 2020” says Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 15:02:02 IST

Sanya Malhotra has an exciting line up of movies in 2020, the actress recently wrapped up shooting for Pagglait which is one of her three releases.

In an interview with a leading daily, when asked about whether she was excited or under pressure regarding her upcoming lineup, Sanya shared, “I’m thrilled and really looking forward to 2020.

Three of my special films are releasing this year — a biopic on a math wizard with Vidya Balan, Pagglait and Anurag Basu’s Ludo, all of which are releasing in a period of three months.”

The actress further adds, “I’m excited and confident that people will love all of them. So, there’s no pressure of any kind.”

Sanya has always accepted the varied roles and now too, she is all set to own this year with her three releases. With her aspirations, talent, and sincerity, she has excelled in every character that comes her way. The fans are looking forward to watching her on the big screen again.

On the work front, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release this year. The actress also is all set for the release of her 'Pagglait' with Guneet Monga & Ekta Kapoor for which she has been shooting for the same in Lucknow.

Related Topics

NewsCritics Choice Awards 2020: Brad Pitt wins 'Best Supporting Actor' award

Critics Choice Awards 2020: Brad Pitt wins 'Best Supporting Actor' award

NewsPoonam Dhillon opens up about her comeback

Poonam Dhillon opens up about her comeback

NewsRani Mukerji comes out in defence of married women being stereotyped

Rani Mukerji comes out in defence of married women being stereotyped

NewsVarun Dhawan wearing only underwear in the poster of 'Mr Lele'

Varun Dhawan wearing only underwear in the poster of 'Mr Lele'

NewsRanveer Singh shares new character poster of '83'

Ranveer Singh shares new character poster of '83'

NewsDipika Kakar's 'Tea Dates' with her love Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar's 'Tea Dates' with her love Shoaib Ibrahim

NewsI'm thrilled and really looking forward to 2020” says Sanya Malhotra

I'm thrilled and really looking forward to 2020” says Sanya Malhotra

NewsCritics Choice Awards 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals how Jennifer Lopez inspired her

Critics Choice Awards 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals how Jennifer Lopez inspired her

NewsMr. Lele first look: Shraddha Kapoor hysterically trolls Varun Dhawan

Mr. Lele first look: Shraddha Kapoor hysterically trolls Varun Dhawan