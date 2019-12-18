  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Dec 2019 11:00:00 IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and ex wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently spotted in Juhu playing cricket. He's reminding us of his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim's first-ever magazine cover goes viral

He looked all-sweaty in a blue jersey teamed with black shorts and sports shoes. Carrying a cricket kit in his backpack, he was all smiles for the cameras.

Recently Bollywood beauty Ibrahim Ali Khan teamed up for the first time with his sister Sara Ali Khan for the cover of Hello Magazine. Looking at this photo, it looks like Ibrahim Ali Khan is preparing to appear in a movie.

Sara Ali Khan has made an entry in Bollywood, now let's see when Ibrahim Ali Khan enters Bollywood.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's photo below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan Playing Cricket at Juhu Gallery.

