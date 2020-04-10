Iconic Indian Ads from the 90s will make you nostalgic

Due to Coronavirus Pandemic all the shooting has come to a halt. Our favourite TV shows are back on television like Ramayan, Mahabarat, Khichdi, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai and many more. As these shows are back on television we also missing our old ads too. The jingles of the ads which we know by heart.

For most people who grew up in the 90s, Doordarshan was the only channel for news and entertainment. The popular Amul ”Doodh Doodh” ad jingle that left the 90s kids humming and dancing.One thing that was common in the 90s commercials was that they celebrated life. The delightful music was a treat to the ears and filled our days with much-needed doze of energy.

Here is a list of seven iconic Indian ads that will take you further down the memory lane to the commercials that almost every 90s Indian kid grew up watching.

Action School Time Shoes - Good.. Good Morning Teacher we all know this

Nirma Beauty Soap Sonali Bendre - Tum Husne Pari Tu Jaane Jaahaa...

Sabki Pasand Nirma - Sangeeta Bijlani

I Love You Rasna Ad

I'm A Complan Boy - The young children are Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia

Titan Ad - The hearttouching bond of father and daughter

Cadbury Dairy Milk ad - The Cricket Stadium dance of the girl was a superhit those days.

VICCO Vajradanti - Vajradanti...Vajradanti Vicco Vajradanti

Vicco Turmeric ad song - Vicco Turmeric nahi cosmetic.

Nerolac paints ad - 'jab ghar ki raunak badhani ho, deewaron ko jab sajaana ho." remember this?

Amul The Taste of India ad - Zara Si Hasi Dulaar Zara Sa

Ujala ad - Aaya Naya Ujala Chaar Boondho Wala

Nescafe ad - Pa pa ra pa pa ra pa!

Dhara Refined Oil, Jalebi Toh Chaiye!

Hamara Bajaj! ad