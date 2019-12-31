Ihana Dhillon proud to be part of 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) "Hate Story 4" actress Ihana Dhillon feels proud to be associated with the upcoming patriotic period drama "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

Ihana plays an Air Force officer in the Abhishek Dudhaiya film, where she has been paired opposite Ammy Virk.

"It's a brilliant script, and essaying the role of an Air Force officer is totally new for me. It's challenging. My director Abhishek ji is extremely clear in his head about this character. The film shows the independence of women back in 1971. I am extremely proud to be associated with this project," Ihana said.

The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women from Madhapar village of Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

The film is slated to hit theatres on August 14.

