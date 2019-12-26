  1. Home
Ihana Dhillon to feature in Navraj Hans' new song

26 Dec 2019

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon, who is best known her role in "Hate Story 4", will be soon seen in Navraj Hans' next song, which was shot in Minori, Italy.

"It's a lovely song and the shoot was just amazing. There was a great team in place who knew their job thoroughly well. The song is extremely soothing and it has really touched me. I had an absolutely amazing time shooting for this and I have a feeling that it will be a song that people will remember for long. I can't wait for it to come out," Ihana said.

Talking about Ihana's acting projects, she is a part of the upcoming film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

--IANS

sim/vnc

